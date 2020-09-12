Ricky Barnes hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barnes finished his round tied for 12th at 9 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Ricky Barnes had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ricky Barnes to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Barnes's 99 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Barnes hit his 74 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Barnes had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 4 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Barnes chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Barnes's 113 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Barnes to 6 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Barnes hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th. This moved Barnes to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Barnes hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th. This moved Barnes to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Barnes had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Barnes hit an approach shot from 255 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 6 under for the round.