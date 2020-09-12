In his second round at the Safeway Open, Rhein Gibson hit 4 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gibson finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Rhein Gibson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rhein Gibson to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gibson reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Gibson's 96 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 3 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gibson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 4 under for the round.

Gibson got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 3 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Gibson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Gibson had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gibson to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Gibson hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gibson to 6 under for the round.