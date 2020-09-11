-
-
Rafael Campos shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Safeway Open
-
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
Rafael Campos hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Campos finished his round tied for 78th at 2 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a tee shot at the 240-yard par-3 second green, Campos suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Campos at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Campos had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Campos to even for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Campos went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Campos to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Campos reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campos to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.