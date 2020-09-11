Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 116th at even par; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Cabrera Bello had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Cabrera Bello hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 4 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 14th, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 328 yards to the native area, his second shot went 27 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 100 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.