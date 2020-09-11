-
Phil Mickelson putts well in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Phil Mickelson makes birdie on No. 10 in Round 2 at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Phil Mickelson makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Phil Mickelson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free. Mickelson finished his round tied for 30th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a 302 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Phil Mickelson chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Phil Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Mickelson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Mickelson had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 4 under for the round.
After a 338 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 5 under for the round.
