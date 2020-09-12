Peter Uihlein hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Uihlein finished his day tied for 108th at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Peter Uihlein had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Peter Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Uihlein hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 12th, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to even for the round.

Uihlein tee shot went 169 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Uihlein's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Uihlein hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th. This moved Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Uihlein chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Uihlein to even for the round.

Uihlein got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Uihlein's 117 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to even-par for the round.