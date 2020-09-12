-
Peter Malnati putts well in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Peter Malnati hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 86th at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Peter Malnati had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Malnati's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Malnati's 111 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 3 under for the round.
