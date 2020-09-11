In his second round at the Safeway Open, Peter Kuest hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Kuest finished his round tied for 154th at 9 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Kuest's tee shot went 159 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Kuest got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kuest to 2 over for the round.

Kuest got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuest to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kuest's 132 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuest to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kuest hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th. This moved Kuest to 4 over for the round.

Kuest hit his tee at the green on the 240-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kuest to 3 over for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Kuest got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kuest to 6 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Kuest chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuest to 5 over for the round.