-
-
Patton Kizzire putts well in round two of the Safeway Open
-
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Patton Kizzire hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his round tied for 87th at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 12th, Patton Kizzire's 114 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, Kizzire's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kizzire had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kizzire got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.