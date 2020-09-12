Patrick Rodgers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Patrick Rodgers had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rodgers hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Rodgers's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Rodgers's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rodgers to even for the round.