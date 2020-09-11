  • Pat Perez shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Safeway Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Pat Perez lands his 106-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
