In his second round at the Safeway Open, Pat Perez hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 3rd at 10 under with Harry Higgs; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; and Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under.

Perez tee shot went 130 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Perez hit his 93 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

Perez hit his tee at the green on the 240-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Perez chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Perez hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Perez's 106 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.