In his second round at the Safeway Open, Parker McLachlin hit 7 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. McLachlin finished his round in 156th at 12 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a 249 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 10th, McLachlin chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McLachlin to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, McLachlin's tee shot went 152 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

McLachlin got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 3 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, McLachlin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 4 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, McLachlin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McLachlin to 3 over for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 third, McLachlin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McLachlin to 4 over for the round.

McLachlin got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McLachlin hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth. This moved McLachlin to 6 over for the round.