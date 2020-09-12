-
Strong putting brings Nick Watney a 7-under 65 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Watney hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free. Watney finished his round tied for 24th at 7 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Nick Watney had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nick Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Watney's 103 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Watney had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Watney chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Watney to 5 under for the round.
