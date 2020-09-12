In his second round at the Safeway Open, Nelson Ledesma hit 8 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Ledesma finished his day tied for 26th at 7 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Ledesma hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Ledesma to even-par for the round.

Ledesma hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Ledesma to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Ledesma chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Ledesma's 136 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Ledesma had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ledesma to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Ledesma's 124 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 4 under for the round.