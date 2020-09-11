Nate Lashley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his round tied for 144th at 4 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Nate Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nate Lashley to 1 over for the round.

Lashley got a double bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lashley to 3 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lashley had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Lashley's 121 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the fairway bunker, Lashley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Lashley had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.