In his second round at the Safeway Open, MJ Daffue hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Daffue finished his round tied for 9th at 8 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

MJ Daffue had a fantastic chip-in on the 240-yard par-3 second. His tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his second shot went 30 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Daffue's 168 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Daffue had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Daffue to 3 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Daffue reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Daffue's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Daffue to 6 under for the round.

Daffue got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 5 under for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Daffue hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 6 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Daffue at 7 under for the round.