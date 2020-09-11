  • MJ Daffue putts himself to a 7-under 65 in second round of the Safeway Open

    Highlights

    In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, MJ Daffue sinks a 41-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole.