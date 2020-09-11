-
MJ Daffue putts himself to a 7-under 65 in second round of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
September 11, 2020
Highlights
MJ Daffue drains lengthy birdie putt at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, MJ Daffue sinks a 41-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the Safeway Open, MJ Daffue hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Daffue finished his round tied for 9th at 8 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
MJ Daffue had a fantastic chip-in on the 240-yard par-3 second. His tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his second shot went 30 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Daffue's 168 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Daffue had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Daffue to 3 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Daffue reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Daffue's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Daffue to 6 under for the round.
Daffue got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 5 under for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Daffue hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 6 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Daffue at 7 under for the round.
