Michael Kim shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 128th at 2 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kim to even for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Kim chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
