-
-
Michael Gligic putts well in round two of the Safeway Open
-
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Michael Gligic hit 9 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Gligic finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Michael Gligic hit his 92 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Michael Gligic to 1 under for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Gligic hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.