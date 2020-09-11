-
Michael Gellerman shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Michael Gellerman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gellerman finished his round tied for 84th at 2 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Gellerman's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Gellerman got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gellerman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 over for the round.
