-
-
Maverick McNealy rebounds from poor front in second round of the Safeway Open
-
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Maverick McNealy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. McNealy finished his round tied for 65th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 third, Maverick McNealy's 93 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, McNealy's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 16 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, McNealy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McNealy to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McNealy hit his next to the right rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.