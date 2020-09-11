-
Matthew NeSmith putts well in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew NeSmith makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Matthew NeSmith makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his round tied for 106th at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
Matthew NeSmith got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthew NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.
