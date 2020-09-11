-
-
Matt Every shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Safeway Open
-
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
Matt Every hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Every finished his round tied for 135th at 3 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Every had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Every to even for the round.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, Every's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Every chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Every to even-par for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Every got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.