In his second round at the Safeway Open, Martin Trainer hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 105th at even par; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Trainer's 129 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to even-par for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

Trainer tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Trainer went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.