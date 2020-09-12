Martin Laird hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 108th at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.

At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Laird got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.

Laird got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 240-yard par-3 second green, Laird suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Laird at 4 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Laird had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Laird chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Laird's tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Laird to 3 over for the round.