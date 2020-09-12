-
-
Martin Laird shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Safeway Open
-
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
-
Highlights
Best of: bunker shots at the Safeway Open
Incredible hole-outs and great shots from the bunkers during the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa (North) in Napa, California.
Martin Laird hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 108th at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.
At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Laird got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.
Laird got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 240-yard par-3 second green, Laird suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Laird at 4 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Laird had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Laird chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Laird to 1 over for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Laird's tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Laird to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.