-
-
Mark Hubbard shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Safeway Open
-
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Mark Hubbard hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 78th at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Hubbard his second shot was a drop and his approach went 131 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hubbard hit an approach shot from 96 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.