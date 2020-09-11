-
Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Mark Anderson in the second round at the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Mark Anderson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Anderson finished his round tied for 15th at 7 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
At the 240-yard par-3 second, Mark Anderson hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mark Anderson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Anderson's 86 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 3 under for the round.
