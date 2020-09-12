-
Luke List shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Luke List hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 52nd at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, List's 110 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, List had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 4 under for the round.
List got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 4 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 3 under for the round.
