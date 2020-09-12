-
Luke Donald shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Luke Donald hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 144th at 4 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 10th, Donald's 160 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
Donald got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Donald had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Donald's 113 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.
