Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Lucas Glover in the second round at the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lucas Glover nearly holes out for albatross at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Lucas Glover hits his 252-yard second to 3 feet from the cup at the par-5 9th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Lucas Glover hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Glover finished his round tied for 7th at 8 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Lucas Glover hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Lucas Glover to even-par for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Glover's 133 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Glover had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 4 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.
