Kyoung-Hoon Lee shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee holes 22-foot birdie putt at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Kyoung-Hoon Lee sinks a 22-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 104th at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Lee's 133 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lee had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
