Kyle Stanley shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
September 11, 2020
Highlights
Kyle Stanley sinks eagle putt from the fringe at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Kyle Stanley sinks a 28-foot putt from the fringe to make eagle at the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Kyle Stanley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 48th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
At the par-5 16th, Stanley chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Stanley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Stanley's 136 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 4 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Stanley's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
