Kristoffer Ventura hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ventura finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Kristoffer Ventura had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kristoffer Ventura to 1 under for the round.

Ventura had a fantastic chip-in on the 182-yard par-3 11th. His tee shot went 147 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 9 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Ventura's 167 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Ventura had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Ventura's 116 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 5 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Ventura reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 6 under for the round.