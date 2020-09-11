In his second round at the Safeway Open, Kramer Hickok hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 149th at 5 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Hickok's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 221 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 third, Hickok chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

Hickok tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Hickok's tee shot went 151 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 14th, Hickok chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 4 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Hickok's tee shot went 155 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 4 over for the round.