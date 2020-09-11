-
Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his round tied for 107th at even par; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Aphibarnrat tee shot went 170 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.
At the 240-yard par-3 second, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.
After a 226 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 third, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.
