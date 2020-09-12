Kevin Tway hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 95th at 2 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Tway had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Tway got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tway to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Tway's 105 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Tway hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 14th, Tway's tee shot went 291 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 109 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

At the 575-yard par-5 18th, Tway got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Tway to even for the round.