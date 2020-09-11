In his second round at the Safeway Open, Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 17th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Streelman's 146 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Streelman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Streelman went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Streelman had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Streelman hit his 75 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Streelman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Streelman's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Streelman had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Streelman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 6 under for the round.