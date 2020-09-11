-
Kevin Chappell putts well in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Chappell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chappell finished his round tied for 49th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Kevin Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Chappell to 1 under for the round.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, Chappell's tee shot went 228 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 55 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Chappell had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Chappell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.
