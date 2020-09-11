In his second round at the Safeway Open, Kelly Kraft hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kraft finished his round tied for 139th at 3 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 third, Kraft's 139 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kraft chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Kraft at 1 under for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to even-par for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.

Kraft got a double bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kraft to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Kraft had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Kraft's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 over for the round.