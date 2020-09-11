  • Kelly Kraft shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Safeway Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Kelly Kraft lands his 189-yard tee shot 5 feet from the cup at the par-3 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Kelly Kraft sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Safeway Open

    In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Kelly Kraft lands his 189-yard tee shot 5 feet from the cup at the par-3 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.