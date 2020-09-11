  • Keegan Bradley shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Safeway Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Keegan Bradley hits his 95-yard approach 13 feet from the cup at the par-5 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Keegan Bradley navigates No. 5 for birdie at Safeway Open

