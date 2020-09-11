-
Keegan Bradley shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keegan Bradley navigates No. 5 for birdie at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Keegan Bradley hits his 95-yard approach 13 feet from the cup at the par-5 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Keegan Bradley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 45th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
Bradley missed the green on his first shot on the 182-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
At the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
At the 412-yard par-4 14th, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Bradley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to even for the round.
