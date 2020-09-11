-
K.J. Choi shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Safeway Open, K.J. Choi hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Choi finished his round tied for 105th at even par; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Choi hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Choi's 135 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Choi hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Choi to 2 under for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Choi got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Choi hit his 107 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.
