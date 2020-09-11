-
-
Josh Teater shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Safeway Open
-
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
Josh Teater hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Teater finished his round tied for 65th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Teater had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
After a 252 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Teater chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Teater to even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Teater's 76 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
At the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Teater got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Teater to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Teater's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Teater chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.