In his second round at the Safeway Open, Joseph Bramlett hit 4 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 134th at 3 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Bramlett got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 412-yard par-4 14th, Bramlett went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Bramlett hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.