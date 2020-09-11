  • Jordan Spieth putts well in round two of the Safeway Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Jordan Spieth nearly holes his 222-yard tee shot, landing his ball 2 feet from the cup and setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 7th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Jordan Spieth nearly aces No. 7 at Safeway Open

    In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Jordan Spieth nearly holes his 222-yard tee shot, landing his ball 2 feet from the cup and setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 7th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.