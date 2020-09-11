Jordan Spieth hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spieth finished his round tied for 88th at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Jordan Spieth hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jordan Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to even for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 under for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Spieth reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Spieth at 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Spieth hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Spieth had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.