In his second round at the Safeway Open, Joohyung Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 36th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

At the 240-yard par-3 second, Kim hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Kim went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Kim his second shot went 29 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kim hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.