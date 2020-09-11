-
Jonathan Byrd putts well in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonathan Byrd hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Byrd finished his round tied for 19th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, Jonathan Byrd's his second shot went 32 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Byrd had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to even for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Byrd's 111 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.
