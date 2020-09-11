Johnson Wagner hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Wagner finished his round tied for 102nd at even par; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 10 under.

Wagner his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wagner to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 2 over for the round.

Wagner got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Wagner to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wagner had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wagner to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Wagner's 121 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to 2 over for the round.

Wagner missed the green on his first shot on the 182-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Wagner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wagner to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Wagner had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Wagner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to even for the round.