John Senden shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Safeway Open
-
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
September 11, 2020
John Senden hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Senden finished his round tied for 128th at 2 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
At the 436-yard par-4 first, Senden got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Senden to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Senden had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Senden to even for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Senden had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 1 over for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Senden hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Senden to 1 over for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Senden's tee shot went 281 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
