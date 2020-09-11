-
Joel Dahmen shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 36th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a tee shot onto the 240-yard par-3 green second, Dahmen suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Dahmen's 124 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Dahmen had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Dahmen's 113 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.
