Jim Knous shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Safeway Open
-
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Jim Knous hit 3 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Knous finished his round tied for 120th at 1 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
On his tee stroke on the 391-yard par-4 12th, Knous went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Knous to 1 over for the round.
Knous got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 2 over for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Knous had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 3 over for the round.
Knous got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 4 over for the round.
