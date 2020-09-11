-
-
Jim Furyk shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the Safeway Open
-
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
-
Highlights
Jim Furyk closes Friday with birdie at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Jim Furyk hits his 127-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-5 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Jim Furyk hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Furyk finished his round tied for 15th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Furyk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Furyk's 131 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 2 under for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Furyk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Furyk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 2 under for the round.
At the 240-yard par-3 second, Furyk hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Furyk had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Furyk to 4 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Furyk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Furyk hit an approach shot from 125 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 6 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.