  • Jim Furyk shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the Safeway Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Jim Furyk hits his 127-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-5 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Jim Furyk closes Friday with birdie at Safeway Open

    In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Jim Furyk hits his 127-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-5 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.