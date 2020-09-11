In his second round at the Safeway Open, Jim Furyk hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Furyk finished his round tied for 15th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Furyk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Furyk's 131 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 2 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Furyk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Furyk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 2 under for the round.

At the 240-yard par-3 second, Furyk hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Furyk had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Furyk to 4 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Furyk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Furyk hit an approach shot from 125 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 6 under for the round.